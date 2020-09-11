Unlock 4.0: Delhi metro resumes on Magenta line

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 11 2020, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 10:12 ist
About: 

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services on Magenta line on September 11 under Unlock 4.0. All passengers are guided to follow certain set of rules in view of Covid-19 spread. Entire metro network will be made operational for passengers from September 12. 
 

Related Videos