Unlock 4.0: Gyms resume operations in Delhi

J&K farmers welcome zero-line cultivation permit 2020-09-15 After almost 18 years, government is taking steps to allow cultivation up to zero line in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua area. Government will ensure safe agricultural activities along the border. Farmers in the region applauded the move. “There is almost 2500-3000 Kanal land area. Neighbouring country is already doing cultivation up to zero line of border area, the step is going to be beneficial for farmers living in border area. Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked that they help us in this endeavor,” said a local. “This step will benefit in many ways, on one side crop production will increase and on the other side insurgency will reduce,” said Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, OP Bhagat.