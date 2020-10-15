UP CM launches ‘hath dhona, roke corona’

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 15 2020, 17:03 ist
  updated: Oct 15 2020, 17:03 ist
About: 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a campaign about hygiene awareness on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day. #HathDhonaRokeCorona social media campaign was also launched to keep Covid-19 at bay. 

