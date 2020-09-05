UP metro starts trial run ahead of restart from Sept 7

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2020, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 10:00 ist
About: 

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation began trial runs of metro trains ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.0. Sanitization work is also being undertaken. Trial of metro trains will continue on weekend lockdown as well. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed strictly during metro operation. 
 

Related Videos