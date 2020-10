Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the centre for “wasting” 10 years of Bihar.

“When I as Gujarat Chief Minister and Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar attended UPA's central meetings, Nitish has always told them - don't stall Bihar's development. But for 10 years, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced Centre and ensured Nitish cannot work. They wasted Bihar's 10 years,” said Modi.