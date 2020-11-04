US Election 2020: ‘Have to unite country’, says Biden

Women’s T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging' 2020-11-04 The Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to November 9, 2020, in UAE’s Sharjah. Three teams - Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Velocity, Mithali Raj spoke about coming to T20 Challenge amid coronavirus pandemic. “Quarantine period is tough and it is challenging because you are confined to your rooms and there is no interaction with your teammates. Bio-bubble does give us the space to interact with our team members. It is very new and anything which is new is very challenging,” said Mithali Raj. “Women’s team played the final of T20 World Cup and it has done a lot of good for women’s cricket in India. The Indian team right now is a serious contender in any format,” Mithali added.