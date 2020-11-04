US Election 2020: ‘Have to unite country’, says Biden

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 04 2020, 11:00 ist
  updated: Nov 04 2020, 11:00 ist
About: 

Presidential Election of United States is underway on November 3. Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed media in Wilmington. Joe Biden said, “I believe very strongly that we have to restore decency, honour in our system and we have to unite the country.” 

