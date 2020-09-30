US Election 2020: 'I don’t want to pay tax', says Trump

Hathras rape case: ‘Cops forcibly took body to cremate' 2020-09-30 In a tragic turn in Hathras rape case, UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without consent of the family at wee hours of September 30. When asked if family had given consent for funeral, victim’s brother said, “No, Police did it on their own. We are scared of the police. Police forced us to take the body to cremation ground. We had said we'll do it in morning. We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security. The administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don't trust the local Police, there should be judicial investigation.”The interview of the victim’s brother was taken after funeral around 4 am on September 30. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.