Use of mobile dating apps linked with depression: Study

Greater use of mobile dating applications among women is associated with depression symptoms, social anxiety suggested the findings of a study.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

“With increased symptoms of social anxiety and depression, women maybe even more likely to turn to technology for social connection, especially if alternative forms of social contact are reduced due to social avoidance," stated Martin Antony and coauthors from Ryerson University.

Among men, the greater their social anxiety and depression symptoms, the less likely they were to initiate contact with matches on mobile dating apps.

"With mobile dating apps increasingly figuring into today's dating landscape, research studies such as Professor Antony's are vital to understanding their merits as well as their shortcomings," said Editor-in-Chief Brenda K Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.