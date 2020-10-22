Vaccine trials are being expedited, says Harsh Vardhaan

First election without my father’s presence: Chirag 2020-10-22 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan visited Atri assembly constituency in Gaya, late night on October 21. While addressing a public gathering, Chirag Paswan said, “This is the first election when my father is not with me. I am alone but I will try my best to live up to your expectations.”