Vaccine trials are being expedited, says Harsh Vardhaan

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at World Bank Annual Meetings Virtual Event said the private companies with research institutes are expediting trials of vaccine candidates. “To address present and future challenges, public health research agenda for Covid-19 has been escalated to advance the development of an affordable vaccine as well as ensure its equal distribution. Our private companies in partnership with foreign and domestic research institutes are expediting trials of their vaccine candidates. We also plan to leverage an integrated IT platform for managing vaccine distribution,” said Dr Harsh Vardhan.