Locals near LoC in Poonch find safety in bunkers 2020-09-03 Bunkers have been built by the government in J&K’s Poonch for safety of people. Areas like Kuslian and Karmarha are situated near LoC in Poonch. The villagers often have to fear for their lives during ceasefire violation from across the border. Locals also demanded more individual bunkers in these areas of Poonch district. Md Aslam, a local from Kosaliyan village said, "We are suffering every day due to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Bunkers have increased our safety."