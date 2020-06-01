Vegetables being sold at Mumbai expressway amid traffic

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2020, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 11:59 ist
About: 

A heavy traffic jam was witnessed at the Sion–Panvel Expressway on June 01 amid Unlock-1.0 of coronavirus pandemic. The trucks of vegetables were parked on the expressway and veggies were being sold over there. A huge crowd gathered on the expressway to buy essential commodities. Social distancing norms were not followed by the locals. 34,890 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra so far.
 

Related Videos