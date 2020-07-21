'Vehicular movement led to increase in Covid-19 cases'

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2020, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 09:43 ist
About: 

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said that vehicular movement led to an increase in Covid-19 cases. He said, “The way we started vehicular movement led to an increase in Covid-19 cases. So, now we’ve decided to stop the vehicular movement again. We are keeping vigil on the situation. We’ll decide further on the situation in the cabinet meeting.”

Related Videos