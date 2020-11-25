Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71.

In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am. "With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for Covid-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

"...also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal tweeted.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the Covid-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the Covid-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.