Want to bridge distance between communities: Student

  • Nov 21 2020, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 20:00 ist
Candidate Shubham Yadav topped the all India exam for masters course in Islamic Studies at Central University of Kashmir. He shared his experience. Shubham said, “I am an Indian and would like to bridge the differences between the two communities.”

