Want to bridge distance between communities: Student

'Covaxin phase-3 trial probably largest in India’ 2020-11-21 Phase-3 trial of Covaxin is very crucial, and this is the largest clinically phase-3 trial in India, said Dr. E Venkata Rao, Principal Investigator in the Covaxin human trial to ANI on November 21. He said, “After the success of Phase-1 and 2 of this indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech. Now the vaccine has come in to the phase-3, phase-1 was the safety profile, and in phase-2 we looked for antibodies which are sufficiently developed in the body or not. Phase-3 is crucial face where we will look at if the vaccine is effective enough in preventing the development of the disease. Probably, Covaxin phase-3 trail is the largest clinical trial in India.” Covaxin entered Phase-3 of human trial in Bhubaneswar.