Want vaccine be developed at the earliest: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session on September 14.

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 01. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. Speaking to media, PM Modi said, "We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."