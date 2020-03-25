WATCH | Bengaluru locals practice social distancing

'How’ll unorganised sector eat food for 21 days?' 2020-03-25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus on March 24, saying that social distancing is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. While speaking to ANI, the permanent invitee member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on nation-wide lockdown. He said, “What will happen to the life and livelihood of those who earn their livelihood every day?. How will a daily wage earner, farmer and millions in the unorganised sector eat their food and sustain their families for 21 days?.” “You (PM Modi) have given them no solution,” Randeep Surjewala added.