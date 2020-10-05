Watch: DRDO successfully tests SMART missile

About:
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha on October 05. It's a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti Submarine Warfare operations far beyond Torpedo range. The tracking stations (Radars, Electro-Optical Systems) along the coast and telemetry stations including down range ships monitored all the events. Union Defence Minister congratulated DRDO.