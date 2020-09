India never became a burden on world: PM Modi at UNGA 2020-09-26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that India never become a burden on world. “When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world,” said PM Modi While addressing the UNGA.