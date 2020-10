Chirag Paswan is misleading people: Prakash Javadekar 2020-10-16 As Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar targeted LJP chief Chirag Paswan and said he is “misleading people” by using senior BJP leaders’ names. “Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar, he is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders. We don't have any B or C team. NDA will get three-fourth majority. Chirag's party will be left as a vote cutter party.”