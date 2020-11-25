Watch: Tiger chases locals in Assam’s Napam, 2 injured

Bhopal tea seller’s son selected for IIT Kanpur 2020-11-25 In what can be seen as true example of ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way’, a tea seller’s son from Bhopal has cracked the JEE Advanced 2020, and has been selected for IIT Kanpur. Anmol Ahirwar, whose father runs a small tea stall in a slum area of Maharana Pratap Nagar in Bhopal, has beaten all odds to qualify for the prestigious institute. Anmol credited his parents for his achievements, saying without them, he would not have been able to reach the academic heights. “My teachers inspired me to go for the IITs, but it was my parents who really motivated me. They continuously made efforts to never make me feel about their own difficulties,” Anmol told ANI. Along with his father’s tea stall, Anmol’s mother runs a paan shop, and has been instrumental in his success. “My father has a tea stall and my mother runs a paan shop, and their monthly contribution is Rs 7000-8000 maximum. [But] they never asked me to help in their business or support them financially. They just told me to focus on my studies, and always assured me to continue my education.” Anmol added. Anmol also thanked his older brother who is currently studying mechanical engineering, second year from a private college. Anmol’s older brother also earned scholarship for being a bright student.