Watch: Tiger chases locals in Assam’s Napam, 2 injured

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 25 2020, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 17:10 ist
About: 

A tiger strayed into Napam area near Tezpur University and attacked local people. Two persons were injured and admitted to hospital. In a mobile footage, the big cat can be clearly seen chasing some people and then after leaping, the big cat fell into a pond. An operation was launched to drive out the animal towards Kaziranga. The situation is now under control.

