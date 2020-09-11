Water level rises in Saradagi Barrage near Kalaburagi

The water level rose at Saradagi Barrage across Bhima River near Kalaburagi. Following this,  water was discharged from Sonna barrage. 
The Saradagi Barrage is built for drinking water.

