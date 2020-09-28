WB Governor expresses disappointment over DGP’s reply

Assam's Dibrugarh farmers praise farm laws 2020-09-28 Farmers of Assam's Dibrugarh on September 28 praised the farm laws. , one of the farmers said that earlier, middlemen used to take profit rather than giving it to the farmers but after these laws, farmers will get the profit directly. The three farm bills which were passed by Parliament earlier this month have been cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.