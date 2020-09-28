WB Governor expresses disappointment over DGP’s reply

About:
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his disappointment over state DGP’s reply to his letter. West Bengal Governor had written a letter to state DGP on September 26 highlighting the issues in the state. The DGP replied, “WB police firmly adheres to the path laid down by you.' Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “In reply to my letter to DGP regarding decline of law and order situation in the state, I was dismissed with a cursory comment that 'WB police firmly adheres to path laid down by you'. How is such a dismissive statement given to a constitutional head of state?”