We are going to keep things simple: Quinton de Kock

‘MI bowlers bowled really well,’ admits KKR's Morgan 2020-10-17 Pat Cummins’ gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan’s cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians. KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the team made mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well. Morgan said, “With the bat, I think we made a few mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well and proved exactly why they have been one of the top teams throughout the tournament. We have just moved by the first half of the tournament and there is no better time to turn things around.” On getting mid-way captaincy of KKR, Eoin Morgan said, “I think it took a lot of courage for Dinesh Karthik and actually quite a lot of selflessness to come forward and realise that he wanted to focus on his batting for the remainder of the tournament. It is a very good opportunity for me to lead the team but within group of players we need number of captains throughout this tournament. "