We’ve right to know what actually happened: Jha

After reports of disengagement of Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) from border came, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha welcomed the efforts but also said that people of India have all the rights to know that what actually happened during the standoff. While speaking to ANI, Jha said, “I feel this is welcome initiative. But still the whole nation does not know what exactly had happened. I am grateful of our Defence Minister that at least he acknowledged that China is deploying army at the borders. Even the US President knew what was happening and he wanted to mediate the situation. I feel in a transparent democracy, it is people’s right to know what is happening within the border.”