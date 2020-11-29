'When I take action they create ruckus in Parliament'

  • Nov 29 2020, 23:01 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 reacted on Owaisi's remark 'If there're illegal Rohingyas here, what is Home Minister doing?'. He said, “When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted... who takes their side in Parliament?

