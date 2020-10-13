Will go to Patna next week, meet local parties: Raut

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 12:18 ist
About: 

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 13, Shiv Sena’s veteran leader Sanjay Raut spoke on matter if his party will fight Bihar elections in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Raut said, “Shiv Sena will contest 40-50 seats, there is no talk about alliance with anyone till now. I will go to Patna next week.” “Local parties including that of Pappu Yadav want to talk to us,” Shiv Sena leader added.

Related Videos