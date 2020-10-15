Will make sure to play good cricket: RR Coach

Himanta Biswa Sarma on closure of Madrasas in Assam 2020-10-15 Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state-run madrasas will either be converted into regular schools or they will be shut down, after teachers are transferred to schools, following a notification which will be released in November this year. "All State-run madrassas will be converted into regular schools or in certain cases teachers will be transferred to state-run schools and madrassas will be shut down. A notification will be released in November," Sarma told reporters here. "In my opinion, teaching 'Quran' cannot happen at the cost of government money, if we have to do so then we should also teach both the Bible and Bhagavad Gita. We want to bring uniformity and stop this practice," he added.