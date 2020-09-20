Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress

CSK win IPL 2020 opener, Stephen Fleming hails Curran 2020-09-20 While addressing a press conference, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming termed Sam Curran's performance as outstanding, after the team won the opening match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians. “Sam Curran performance today was extremely positive. It was outstanding,” said Stephen Fleming. He further added, “Today we knew it is going to be very difficult because it is too far for us to come and have a look to get a good field foot. We felt the pitch was a good one. Still there is a lot of learning to be done here.”