Will play our best in IPl final against MI: Stoinis

“We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)”, said Delhi Capitals’s Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08.
A spirited team performance by DC enabled them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Nov 08.
Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that will be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.