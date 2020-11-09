Will play our best in IPl final against MI: Stoinis

Proud moment for me, Manipur: new Hockey India Prez 2020-11-09 “It is a proud moment for me and my state”, said Gyanendro Ningombam after being elected as the new President of Hockey India on November 8. He said, “It's a moment of pride and I am so honoured by the wishes and blessings of the people of Manipur particularly. I don't have words to express my feeling. It is a proud moment for me and my state.” Gyanendro has become the first person from the Northeast to be appointed at the top post of India’s national hockey team. Ningombam has replaced Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, who resigned on July 7, 2020 from the post.