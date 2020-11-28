'Will vaccinate Delhi in 3-4 weeks when shots at hand'

With several potential Covid-19 vaccines expected to see the light of day in coming months, Delhi Health Minister Satydenar Jain on November 28 said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will vaccinate the entire population of the national capital within 3-4 weeks after the availability of a shot.

“Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within 3-4 weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics,” the Delhi Health Minister told ANI.