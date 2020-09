Himachal Pradesh is known for toughest motorable roads across world. Seema Thakur went ahead to break shackles of male-dominated profession of driving buses in hill state.

Seema is the sole woman driver among 8,813 employees of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation.

While the country is in grip of fear over surging COVID-19 cases, Seema believes in duty first. Seema takes on steep and twisty roads of Himachal with ease with her experience.