Wooden toys' demand jumps in UP amid China conflict

Vadodara school uses AR to teach students amid Covid-19 2020-09-06 Schools are organising online classes for students in Gujarat’s Vadodara as institutions remain closed amid Covid-19 pandemic. Teachers at Prince Ashokraje Gaekwad School are using augmented reality method to teach students. They are using various types of technologies to entertain kids and give them education in a fun way and play way method. While speaking to ANI, a teacher at the school in Vadodara, Nikita, said, “We try to make classes interesting for kids so that they can grasp information easily. We are also using augmented reality for it.”