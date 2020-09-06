Wooden toys' demand jumps in UP amid China conflict

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 06 2020, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 14:12 ist
About: 

Artisans in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are hopeful of their business turning around amid coronavirus pandemic.
They are hopeful as the government is discussing ways to boost manufacturing of Indian toys.
Demand for wooden toys has increased amid conflict with China.
People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products these days.
Speaking to ANI, an artisan, Basheer Ahmed, said, "Demand for these toys has increased amid conflict with China. People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products."

