'Work commenced on creating portal for migrant workers'

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that concerned ministries are working closely with the states to create online portals for migrant workers.

She said, “There has been very good progress on ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ in 28 states covering 68.6 crore beneficiaries.”

“Labour Ministry together with the Finance Ministry and other concerned ministries are working closely with the states, and the work has commenced on creating a portal for migrant workers,” she added.