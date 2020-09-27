World Tourism Day celebrations begin at Dal Lake

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 27 2020, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 18:33 ist
About: 

To promote tourism and revive businesses in J&K amid Covid-19, Department of Tourism has kicked off World Tourism Day 2020 at scenic Dal Lake. Several events including water sports and kayaking are being organised to attract visitors. Shikara races on picturesque lake will also be part of program. Tourism authorities aim to send message that “Kashmir is ready for tourism.” 
 

