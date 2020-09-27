World Tourism Day celebrations begin at Dal Lake

Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Raut 2020-09-27 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that “coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA.” Raut said, “Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don’t consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of NDA. We were left with no option therefore we had to leave NDA, and NOW Akali Dal has also left. NDA has got new companions; I wish them good luck.” On his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minsiter and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 26, Sanjay Raut said that there can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. He said, “I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting.”