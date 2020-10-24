Worldwide protests to condemn Pak’s invasion to Kashmir

Parties against NDA are against growth of India: PM 2020-10-23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bhagalpur ahead of upcoming Bihar assembly elections amid Covid-19 pandemic on October 23. Earlier he had addressed public rallies in Sasaram and Gaya also. PM Modi claimed that for faster development of the state, people of Bihar know it’s important to make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister. PM Modi said, “People of Bihar know that it is important to make Nitish Kumar the CM again for faster development of the state. The parties who are today standing against NDA are against the growth of the country. They also opposed abrogation of article 370, construction of Ram Mandir and Indian Army’s action against terrorists.”