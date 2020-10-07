Written to CBI for new forensic team: SSR's lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh on October 07 came down heavy on All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ report which ruled out the possibility of murder. Vikas Singh informed that a letter has been written to the CBI demanding the formation of a new forensic team for the case.

Vikas Singh said, “Today we have written letter to CBI director and demanded the formation of new forensic team, comprising of India’s best forensic doctors, as the behaviour of AIIMS is questionable. We tried hard to get a copy of their report so that we could point out the shortcoming in the report. They are not ready to give the report and the report is not in the public domain.”

“AIIMS did not have Sushant Singh rajput’s body, they did not have the occasion to do a post-mortem and give a conclusive finding of the report,” Vikas Singh added.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh during a press conference on October 07 demanded CBI investigation against the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' team which was investigating the case. Vikas Singh accused AIIMS team of sheer negligence and irresponsible behaviour regarding the case.

Vikas Singh said, "Their job was to provide medical legal evidence and they have drastically failed in it. The way they have formed the report, the way they have given lose statements, the way their team members have been making statements in front of media, this clearly showcases that they have committed extreme negligence. CBI should investigate their conduct also. This is also against the ethical regulations of Medical Council of India."