Yamraj, Chitragupta raise coronavirus awareness

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 13 2020, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 01:08 ist
About: 

Artists dressed up as 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' to create awareness on wearing masks and maintain social-distancing in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on July 11 to control the spread of coronavirus. This initiative had been taken up by Raipur Smart City Limited, Traffic Police and Municipal Corporation. 

