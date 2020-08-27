YouTube removes over 11.4 mn videos in Q2 of 2020

Mcleodganj’s iconic shop to shut after 160 years 2020-08-26 One of the oldest shops in Dharamshala’s Mcleodganj to shut after 160 years of service to the locals. Nowrojee General Store is one of the oldest general stores in the area and has given beautiful memories to the people visiting. One of the locals said, “We demand that this shop should be declared as a heritage property and should be preserved so that Mcleodganj’s charm is maintained as in the coming time a co-operate building will be constructed and it will lose its importance.”