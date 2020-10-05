'People against progress stoking communal tensions'

Amid the outrage over the Hathras alleged gangrape case, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on October 4 asserted that some people are trying to incite caste-based and communal tensions in the state.

“People, who do not like the progress done by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are trying to incite caste-based and communal tensions.”

The comment came out amid the criticism of Uttar Pradesh administration over Hathras alleged gang-rape case. CM made this statement while chairing a virtual meeting with division, sector and booth level BJP workers through video conferencing in Lucknow.