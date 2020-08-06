DH Sparks | When and how will the pandemic end?

About:
The DH Sparks webinar on August 7, Friday, tries to answer the big question on all our minds--when and how will the pandemic end?
Register now: bit.ly/DHsparks
Speakers
1. Dr. Sashikumar Ganesan, Chair, Dept. of Computational & Data Sciences, IISc, Bengaluru
2. Dr. CN Manjunath, State Nodal Officer for Covid-19 testing
3. Dr. Vishal Rao, Head, State Plasma Bank, Bengaluru
4. Dr. Giridhar Babu, Member, ICMR's epidemiology & surveillance research group, Bengaluru
Moderator
Suraksha Pinnu, Principal Correspondent (Health), Deccan Herald