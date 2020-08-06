DH Sparks | When and how will the pandemic end?

Girl from Seelampur slum scores 96% in Class 12 exams 2020-07-28 A teenager from Seelampur area of Delhi has braved all odds to shine in her exams of Class 12. Fazia, who stitches clothes in her free time to accommodate the expenses for her studies, has scored 96 percent marks in CBSE board exams. Fazia lives in a small house in the slum area of Seelampur’s JJ cluster. She aspires to become a teacher.