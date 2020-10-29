‘Immunity-booster’ sweets gain traction in Ahmedabad

In a bid to boost business amid the Covid-19, sweet shop owners in Ahmedabad have introduced immunity booster food items as Diwali approaches. The reason behind the move of shop owners is the growing demand for healthy delicacies, and to match it up the festive season, immunity booster sweets are being preferred over the traditional sweets. Moreover, this also helps in the business of shop owners amid the slowdown due to Covid-19. One of the customers, while purchasing sweets, said she has opted for sweets made of dry fruits keeping in mind the health of her family amid the pandemic.

