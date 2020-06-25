Suspect uses Covid-19 as a weapon to flee in Bengaluru

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 25 2020, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 11:43 ist
About: 

A suspect facing attempt to murder charges and being treated for Covid-19 at Victoria Hospital used the disease as a tool to escape on Wednesday morning by threatening to infect officials who tried to catch him. As many as 18 policemen, his primary and secondary contacts, are already under quarantine.

 

 

Related Videos