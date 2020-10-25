Backtrack | Long Covid

  Oct 25 2020
  updated: Oct 25 2020
Months after being infected by the novel coronavirus, many are still struggling with symptoms like fatigue, brain fog and breathlessness.

To address this group of symptoms known as 'long covid', many post-covid care clinics are coming up across Bengaluru. Here's our ground report.

