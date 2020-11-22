Covid Tracker: 5 Vaccine Challenges Facing India

updates

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Nov 22 2020, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 11:36 ist
About: 

In the last few weeks there has been a flurry of activity concerning the Covid-19 vaccines. As nations compete to get their hands on the most promising vaccines, is India ready for this task? Here are 5 areas that India needs to focus on if we are to successfully deliver the vaccine.
 

Related Videos