Ecologic | Migratory Butterflies on the Move!

  • Sep 13 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 13:46 ist
Every year in southern India, multiple species of butterfllies make long journeys to avoid the monsoons. Many naturalists have made it their life's work to count these butterflies.

This year you too can join them, with September being celebrated as the 'Big Butterfly Month'! Click here:

https://www.ifoundbutterflies.org/big-butterfly-month 

