SpaceX capsule with 2 NASA astronauts makes splashdown

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 14:34 ist
About: 

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on August 2 in splashdown into the Gulf of Mexico. The capsule has been opened and NASA astronauts, Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been brought out of the spacecraft. Astronauts homecoming was also the first crewed splashdown in an American capsule in 45 years.  Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon May 31 following a launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30. 

