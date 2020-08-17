Walking with a purpose healthier than a casual stroll

'Immune system treatment can prevent cancer metastases' 2020-07-24 A new approach from Tel Aviv University can save the lives of cancer patients! Researchers have found that the short time period around tumour removal surgery (the weeks before and after surgery) is critical for the prevention of metastases development, which develops when the body is under stress. According to the University researchers, patients require immunotherapeutic treatment as well as treatment to reduce inflammation and physical and psychological stress. The research was conducted by Prof. Shamgar Ben-Eliyahu of TAU's School of Psychological Sciences and Sagol School of Neuroscience and Prof. Oded Zmora from Assaf Harofe Medical Center. The research results were published in the journal Cancer. Immunotherapeutic treatment is a medical treatment that activates the immune system. One such treatment is the injection of substances with similar receptors to those of viruses and bacteria into the patient's body. The immune system recognizes them as a threat and activates itself, thus preventing metastatic disease. Prof. Ben-Eliyahu explains that surgery for the removal of the primary tumour is a mainstay in cancer treatment. But the risk of developing metastases after surgery is estimated at 10 per cent among breast cancer patients, at 20-40 per cent among colorectal cancer patients, and at 80 per cent among pancreatic cancer patients.