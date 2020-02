A man of many talents, Ramesh Aravind is back on silverscreen with his 101st film #ShivajiSurathkal. Sporting a beard, Ramesh is the Kannada Sherlock Holmes in the thriller, that promises to be a solid entertainer.

Catch him in this no-holds-barred interview with DH Showtime's Nina George, where he speaks about current industry trends, his experience of hosting one of the successful talk shows and how he accidentally became a motivational speaker.