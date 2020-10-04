Delhi Capitals coach Mohammad Kaif lauds Amit Mishra

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 04 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 15:28 ist
About: 

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Amit Mishra’s bowling by saying, “The way Mishra bowled to Shubman Gill it was great to see and Tripathi was a surprise because he is not been playing a lot in this tournament, he got a change and he looked very good.” 

