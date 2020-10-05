Game slipped away: Mandeep after KXIP lost to CSK

Will be tough after KXIP's 3rd defeat: Mandeep Singh 2020-10-05 Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab’s all-rounder Mandeep Singh in the after-match press conference said that it’s going to be tough for the team after three defeats in a row. He also added that the team needs to win seven matches out of the nine games. He highlighted that the team needs to work on the bowling part.