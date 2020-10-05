Game slipped away: Mandeep after KXIP lost to CSK

About:
Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab’s all-rounder Mandeep Singh said that the match got slipped away from Kings XI Punjab when they failed to take wickets which is according to him is their strength. “Our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront but today we didn’t get any wicket and I think that’s where the game got slipped away from us,” said Singh.